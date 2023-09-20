Open Menu

Charles III Welcomed In France For First Visit As King

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 20, 2023 | 07:47 PM

Charles III welcomed in France for first visit as king

King Charles III on Wednesday embarked on his first state visit to France as monarch, a three-day trip aimed at showing the fundamentals of the cross-Channel alliance remain strong despite a litany of political tensions after Brexit

Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Sep, 2023 ) :King Charles III on Wednesday embarked on his first state visit to France as monarch, a three-day trip aimed at showing the fundamentals of the cross-Channel alliance remain strong despite a litany of political tensions after Brexit.

Charles and his host President Emmanuel Macron were driven down the Champs-Elysees for their talks at the Elysee Palace, escorted by 136 horses of the Republican Guard and standing up with the car roof open to acknowledge the greetings of a few thousand people lining the famed avenue.

The trip was initially planned for March and was supposed to have been Charles' first state visit abroad since becoming monarch on the death of his mother Queen Elizabeth II. But it was shelved due to widespread rioting and strikes across France against pension reforms.

The original itinerary in the capital Paris and the southwestern city of Bordeaux -- packed with ceremony and pomp in a country which abolished its monarchy in the 1789 revolution and then executed the king -- is largely unchanged.

The king and his wife Queen Camilla were welcomed at Paris Orly airport by Prime Minister Elisabeth Borne, with the visit blessed by pristine autumn clear skies, an AFP correspondent said.

They then paused to remember war dead by laying wreaths at the Arc de Triomphe.

Driven down the Champs-Elysees, Macron and the king were seen chatting amicably while Camilla and Macron's wife Brigitte followed behind in a similar vehicle.

The Macrons will then in the evening host the royal couple at a sumptuous state banquet at Versailles, the palace west of the capital synonymous with French royalty.

The menu will include delicacies including blue lobster cooked as a starter by star chef Anne-Sophie Pic, who has said she was inspired by the tastes of the so called "Sun King" Louis XIV.

Dinner guests at the glittering Hall of Mirrors will include Charlotte Gainsbourg, the actor and daughter of Serge Gainsbourg and Jane Birkin, Hugh Grant and French former Arsenal football manager Arsene Wenger.

Related Topics

Football Dead Prime Minister France Visit Vehicle Car Wife Versailles Bordeaux Paris Alliance Charlotte Brexit March Arsenal Airport

Recent Stories

Pesco to reduce load shedding in areas of maximum ..

Pesco to reduce load shedding in areas of maximum recovery

2 minutes ago
 Man arrested for murder attempt on his brother in ..

Man arrested for murder attempt on his brother in law

2 minutes ago
 Commissioner assigned additional charge of DG PDA

Commissioner assigned additional charge of DG PDA

2 minutes ago
 Most wanted dacoit killed in encounter with police ..

Most wanted dacoit killed in encounter with police

2 minutes ago
 AIIB’s debut operational office opens in Abu Dha ..

AIIB’s debut operational office opens in Abu Dhabi

19 minutes ago
 Woman killed over old enmity

Woman killed over old enmity

9 minutes ago
US Fed likely to pause rate hikes and raise growth ..

US Fed likely to pause rate hikes and raise growth forecast

9 minutes ago
 McIlroy set to participate in DP World Tour Champi ..

McIlroy set to participate in DP World Tour Championship in Dubai

19 minutes ago
 &#039;Ruwad&#039; holds evening on franchising

&#039;Ruwad&#039; holds evening on franchising

20 minutes ago
 Stocks advance as Fed looms, UK inflation dips

Stocks advance as Fed looms, UK inflation dips

9 minutes ago
 Fraudsters held for deceiving individuals regardin ..

Fraudsters held for deceiving individuals regarding immigration to foreign natio ..

9 minutes ago
 Hamdan International Photography Award, Dubai Safa ..

Hamdan International Photography Award, Dubai Safari Park frame Dubai&#039;s nat ..

35 minutes ago

More Stories From World