PARIS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st September, 2020) The French weekly magazine, Charlie Hebdo, which had its office attacked by jihadists in January 2015, republished on Tuesday the cartoons of Islamic prophet Muhammad in its new issue amid the trial for the crime.

The trial over the terrorist attacks in the magazine's editorial office and the kosher supermarket, Hyper Cacher, in January 2015 took over five years and was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. It is due to begin on September 2 and will last until November 10, with the judges expected to consider the cases of 14 suspects.

"Special issue on the trial (in the case) of the terrorist attacks on January 7, 8 and 9, 2015," the cover of the magazine says.

It is followed by a collage of 13 caricatures of the prophet Muhammad.

The initial issue depicting only 12 caricatures was published in the Danish newspaper, Jyllands Posten, in 2005, prompting an immediate outcry from Muslims. Charlie Hebdo reprinted the caricatures and was taken to court for the publications, but the magazine was acquitted of the charges.

A series of terrorist attacks began on January 7, 2015, with the first ambush on the editorial office of Charlie Hebdo in Paris, which resulted in 12 fatalities. Another attack on the Hyper Cacher store on January 9 took four more lives, and one police officer was killed in the municipality of Montrouge on January 8. Overall, three days of attacks resulted in the deaths of 17 people.