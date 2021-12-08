UrduPoint.com

Charlottesville To Move Statue Of Gen. Lee To Museum To Be Melted Into New Monument

Umer Jamshaid 55 seconds ago Wed 08th December 2021 | 05:30 AM

Charlottesville to Move Statue of Gen. Lee to Museum to Be Melted Into New Monument

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th December, 2021) The city of Charlottesville, Virginia, decided to relocate the statue of confederate general Robert E. Lee to a local African-American Heritage museum, where it will be melted into a new monument, city counselor Lloyd Snook told Sputnik.

"We hope that the Jefferson school and African-American Heritage Center will implement their very detailed proposal," Snook said.

In October, the Jefferson School African American Heritage Center requested possession the statue, installed in the downtown area of Charlottesville in 1924, in order to transform it into a new monument that will reflect the values of inclusivity and racial justice.

The proposal said using the original statue's melted bronze in a new way will be a powerful symbol of social change.

Snook pointed out that the statue was moved from Charlottesville downtown to a less visible place in a city park in July. However, the main problem is that it was attracting attention of neo-Nazis and white supremacists, he added.

"The statue glorifies someone who actively fought against the US government in an effort to perpetuate slavery for millions of black people," Snook said. "That park had been created specifically as a park for white people and that statue was its centerpiece."

Having a statue there hurt some parts of the community, particularly African Americans, Snook added.

On August 11, 2017, far right supporters held a rally near the University of Virginia that resulted in a brawl with a group of counter-protesters.

The next day, a major Unite the Right rally gathered thousands of right supporters, but also far right neo-Nazi  supporters, in downtown Charlottesville, who gathered to protest the authorities' plans to remove the statue of General Robert E. Lee.

The rally led to violence between the protesters and counterprotesters, culminating in a car ramming into a protester and killing her while wounding several others.

Related Topics

Protest Car Virginia Charlottesville July August October 2017 Bronze From Government Million

Recent Stories

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deput ..

Mansour bin Zayed receives Uzbekistan&#039;s Deputy PM

5 hours ago
 Saudi media delegation visits WAM

Saudi media delegation visits WAM

6 hours ago
 Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces th ..

Dubai Government Excellence Programme announces the establishment of the Global ..

6 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centr ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed inaugurates new dialysis centre in Al Twar

6 hours ago
 New working week system a boost to labour market, ..

New working week system a boost to labour market, says Abdulrahman Al Awar

6 hours ago
 17 held with contraband

17 held with contraband

5 hours ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.