Charter Carrying Russians Held in Canada in Act of 'Holding Russia Accountable' - Minister

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th March, 2022) A charter aircraft carrying Russian nationals has been held in a remote northern region of Canada in retaliation for Moscow's military operation in Ukraine, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra said on Thursday.

"A charter aircraft that carried Russian foreign nationals has been held at the Yellowknife airport.

We will continue to hold Russia accountable for its invasion of Ukraine," Alghabra said in a statement via Twitter.

Last Thursday, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, responding to calls for help from the Donetsk and Luhansk people's republics in countering the aggression of Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only and the civilian population is not in danger.