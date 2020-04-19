Charter Flight Brings Russians Stranded in Japan to Vladivostok

VLADIVOSTOK (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th April, 2020) A flight of the Aurora airlines carrying Russian nationals from Tokyo has landed in in Vladivostok.

The plane departed from Tokyo with a delay and arrived in Vladivostok at 5.55 p.m. (07:55 GMT). It was previously reported that up to 128 Russians were returning home.

The flight also brought back to Russia more than 20 seasonal workers, who had been stranded at Haneda Airport in Tokyo for 10 days since April 9. They went to Japan for work back in January-February and were supposed to return home by April 9, but their flight to Vladivostok was canceled. They were supported by both Russian expatriates living in Tokyo, and the Russian diplomatic mission.

Parts of Japan were put in a lockdown last week. On Friday, it was extended to the rest of the country to contain the spread of the coronavirus, which has already killed 224 people and infected more than 10,000.