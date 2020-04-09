UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Charter Flight From Cyprus To Repatriate Russians On April 10 - Embassy

Sumaira FH 21 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 07:50 PM

Charter Flight From Cyprus to Repatriate Russians on April 10 - Embassy

A charter flight will evacuate Russian nationals from Cyprus' southern port city of Larnaca to Moscow and St. Petersburg on April 10 amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian embassy in the island nation said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) A charter flight will evacuate Russian nationals from Cyprus' southern port city of Larnaca to Moscow and St. Petersburg on April 10 amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian embassy in the island nation said on Thursday.

"The fight will take place on April 10, 2020, at 14:35 [local time, 11:35 GMT]. AFL2073 Larnaca - St.

Petersburg - Moscow flight," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

Only residents of Moscow, the Moscow region, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region can board the flight due to limited seating, the mission said.

The Russian Communications Ministry has launched a Telegram channel to assist nationals remaining on Cyprus.

So far, Cyprus has registered over 500 cases of the coronavirus on its soil, including nine deaths and 52 recoveries.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Facebook St. Petersburg Cyprus April 2020 From Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Aleem Khan dials Rana Sana Ullah to discuss politi ..

15 minutes ago

Pakistan to receive $1.4billion IMF in coming week ..

15 seconds ago

Zobaida, Fawad visit National Radio & Telecommunic ..

16 seconds ago

Sindh Madressatul Islam University to start online ..

18 seconds ago

UNHCR delivers housing units, Rubb halls to suppor ..

19 seconds ago

Spain Likely to Stay in Lockdown for Another Month ..

4 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.