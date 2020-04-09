Charter Flight From Cyprus to Repatriate Russians on April 10 - Embassy

A charter flight will evacuate Russian nationals from Cyprus' southern port city of Larnaca to Moscow and St. Petersburg on April 10 amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian embassy in the island nation said on Thursday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) A charter flight will evacuate Russian nationals from Cyprus' southern port city of Larnaca to Moscow and St. Petersburg on April 10 amid the coronavirus pandemic, the Russian embassy in the island nation said on Thursday.

"The fight will take place on April 10, 2020, at 14:35 [local time, 11:35 GMT]. AFL2073 Larnaca - St.

Petersburg - Moscow flight," the embassy wrote on Facebook.

Only residents of Moscow, the Moscow region, St. Petersburg and the Leningrad region can board the flight due to limited seating, the mission said.

The Russian Communications Ministry has launched a Telegram channel to assist nationals remaining on Cyprus.

So far, Cyprus has registered over 500 cases of the coronavirus on its soil, including nine deaths and 52 recoveries.