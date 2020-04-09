UrduPoint.com
Charter Flight With Evacuated US Citizens On Board Leaves Moscow - US Embassy

Faizan Hashmi 15 seconds ago Thu 09th April 2020 | 08:50 AM

Charter Flight With Evacuated US Citizens on Board Leaves Moscow - US Embassy

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th April, 2020) The charter flight with US citizens, who are being evacuated from Russia over the COVID-19 pandemic, has left Moscow, spokesperson for the US Embassy in Russia Rebecca Ross said on Thursday.

According to earlier remarks of Ross, the US Department of State will organize several charter flights to ensure the evacuation of US citizens from Russia amid the pandemic.

"The US Embassy announces our special repatriation charter flight has left Moscow. We thank everyone who helped our fellow citizens go home during this complicated time. We wish all travellers a safe journey, and a happy, healthy reunion with family and friends," Ross wrote on her Twitter page.

