Open Menu

Charter Flights From Russia To Tanzania May Be Launched In Autumn - Russian Ambassador

Faizan Hashmi Published July 26, 2023 | 07:20 AM

Charter Flights From Russia to Tanzania May Be Launched in Autumn - Russian Ambassador

ST. PETERSBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th July, 2023) Russian charter airline Azur Air has received permission to launch flights to Tanzania, Russian Ambassador to Tanzania Andrey Avetisyan told Sputnik, adding that the flights will start in the fall.

"Azur Air has already received permission from the Russian and Tanzanian civil aviation authorities to organize charter flights ... I expect that charter flights between Russia and Tanzania will start sometime in the fall when the load on popular summer tourist destinations drops and then Zanzibar becomes more popular," Avetisyan said.

He noted that the main reason for the low tourist flow was the lack of direct flights between the countries. The ambassador also added that after the closure of airspace due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the flow of Russian tourists fell to almost zero.

"Now, after the end of the pandemic, tourism is starting to revive, but very slowly," Avetisyan said.

In addition, the parties may begin to discuss the possibility of waiving visas on a reciprocal basis, but "as of today, Moscow is not conducting such negotiations," Avetisyan added.

Related Topics

Moscow Russia Zanzibar Tanzania May From

Recent Stories

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers c ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Tunisia and offers condolences over victims of wil ..

6 hours ago
 UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfire ..

UAE stands in solidarity with Greece over wildfires

7 hours ago
 Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering ..

Shakhboot bin Nahyan addresses UAE’s pioneering approach to food security and ..

7 hours ago
 Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

Two children drowned in water pond in Hyderabad

8 hours ago
 Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say ..

Attackers of worshipers "worse than infidels," say analysts as suicide bomber hi ..

8 hours ago
 Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme propose ..

Private hospitals' inclusion in FGE scheme proposed

8 hours ago
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

Nahyan bin Mubarak attends Liwa Date Festival

8 hours ago
 Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North C ..

Three US Marines Assigned at Camp Lejeune, North Carolina Found Dead - Reports

8 hours ago
 Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz ..

Minister for Finance Senator Ishaq Dar says Nawaz to return soon as polls schedu ..

8 hours ago
 US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defe ..

US Has Not Heard Back From N. Korea Regarding Defected Private Travis King - Pen ..

8 hours ago
 US Flowing Security Aid to Ukraine at 'Incredibly ..

US Flowing Security Aid to Ukraine at 'Incredibly Rapid Pace' - Pentagon

8 hours ago
 Estonia May Deploy Up to 5 Soldiers to EU Military ..

Estonia May Deploy Up to 5 Soldiers to EU Military Mission in Niger - Defense Mi ..

8 hours ago

More Stories From World