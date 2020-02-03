Charter Flights Returning Russians From China May Be Suspended Feb 14 - Official

UrduPoint.com
The charter flights that Russians use to return home from China can be suspended starting February 14, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd February, 2020) The charter flights that Russians use to return home from China can be suspended starting February 14, Russian Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said on Monday.

Russia's S7 Airlines has suspended all flights to China and Hong Kong from February 4-March 28 due to the deadly coronavirus outbreak.

"We would like to say once again that regular flights between Russia and four Chinese cities continue. But as for the charter flights that return our citizens from China to Russia, we would like to suspend them starting February 14. So I ask our citizens staying in China to make a responsible decision and return to Russia," Golikova said.

This is done only for the sake of "preserving these citizens' health" so that there is no need to resort to "more serious measures" later, the deputy prime minister added.

