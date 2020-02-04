UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Charter Plane En Route To Hanoi As Ottawa Awaits China's Approval To Repatriate Canadians

Muhammad Irfan 18 seconds ago Tue 04th February 2020 | 10:18 PM

Charter Plane en Route to Hanoi as Ottawa Awaits China's Approval to Repatriate Canadians

The Canadian government has chartered an airplane that is en route to Hanoi, Vietnam, where it will be prepositioned to evacuate more than 300 Canadians stranded in the Chinese city of Wuhan amid the novel coronavirus outbreak once the Chinese authorities grant approval, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Tuesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The Canadian government has chartered an airplane that is en route to Hanoi, Vietnam, where it will be prepositioned to evacuate more than 300 Canadians stranded in the Chinese city of Wuhan amid the novel coronavirus outbreak once the Chinese authorities grant approval, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Tuesday.

"The plane we have chartered to assist those Canadians in Wuhan and Hubei province who wish to leave is currently on its way to Hanoi in Vietnam where it will be prepositioned for departure to China when final approvals are granted," Champagne said.

On Monday, Champagne announced that Canada's Standing Rapid Deployment Team is already in Wuhan coordinating "next steps" with the Chinese authorities.

The Canadian authorities said that evacuees will be held in quarantine for 14 days - the maximum incubation period for the novel coronavirus - in individual isolation at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton.

Champagne said the Canadian government will absorb the costs of the evacuation.

Related Topics

China Canada Wuhan Trenton Hanoi Vietnam Government Coronavirus

Recent Stories

Free Zones play vital role in achieving the output ..

18 minutes ago

Free Zones play vital role in achieving the output ..

18 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid opens AEEDC

18 minutes ago

Hamdan bin Rashid opens AEEDC

18 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of the Higher C ..

19 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives members of the Higher C ..

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.