The Canadian government has chartered an airplane that is en route to Hanoi, Vietnam, where it will be prepositioned to evacuate more than 300 Canadians stranded in the Chinese city of Wuhan amid the novel coronavirus outbreak once the Chinese authorities grant approval, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Tuesday

TORONTO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th February, 2020) The Canadian government has chartered an airplane that is en route to Hanoi, Vietnam, where it will be prepositioned to evacuate more than 300 Canadians stranded in the Chinese city of Wuhan amid the novel coronavirus outbreak once the Chinese authorities grant approval, Canadian Foreign Minister Francois-Philippe Champagne said on Tuesday.

"The plane we have chartered to assist those Canadians in Wuhan and Hubei province who wish to leave is currently on its way to Hanoi in Vietnam where it will be prepositioned for departure to China when final approvals are granted," Champagne said.

On Monday, Champagne announced that Canada's Standing Rapid Deployment Team is already in Wuhan coordinating "next steps" with the Chinese authorities.

The Canadian authorities said that evacuees will be held in quarantine for 14 days - the maximum incubation period for the novel coronavirus - in individual isolation at Canadian Forces Base (CFB) Trenton.

Champagne said the Canadian government will absorb the costs of the evacuation.