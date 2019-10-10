(@FahadShabbir)

YEKATERINBURG (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th October, 2019) Chassis failure is seen as the reason behind the emergency landing of Russia's An-12 military transport aircraft, the Russian Armed Forces' Central Military District said on Wednesday.

The military district confirmed that no crew members and passengers had been injured during the emergency landing, which the aircraft made in Yekaterinburg's Koltsovo Airport earlier in the day.

"According to preliminary information, chassis' failure to roll out is the reason behind the emergency landing," the Central Military District said in a statement.

A special commission of the Central Military District will establish the circumstances behind the incident.