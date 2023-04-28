UrduPoint.com

ChatGPT AI Chatbot Resumes Work In Italy After Fulfilling Watchdog's Requirements

Sumaira FH Published April 28, 2023 | 11:24 PM

ChatGPT AI Chatbot Resumes Work in Italy After Fulfilling Watchdog's Requirements

ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot developed by US company OpenAI, said on Friday that it is available again in Italy after the company met the demands of the Italian data protection authority, known as Garante

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th April, 2023) ChatGPT, an artificial intelligence chatbot developed by US company OpenAI, said on Friday that it is available again in Italy after the company met the demands of the Italian data protection authority, known as Garante.

The chatbot said it was pleased to resume offering ChatGPT services in Italy.

In late March, Italy's data protection agency said ChatGPT had been restricted because of suspected privacy violations, namely collection of user data.

On April 12, the agency released a list of requirements that OpenAI had to comply by April 30 to allay its concerns about ChatGPT and allow the artificial intelligence service to resume operations in the country.

According to financial newspaper Il Sole 24 Ore, OpenAI reached an agreement with the regulator, pledging to comply with European privacy laws. The company reportedly added information about how it collects and uses data used to train the algorithms that power ChatGPT, as well as a tool to check the age of users when they register.

