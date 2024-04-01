Chaudhry Salik Arrives In Wuhan To Express Solidarity With Chinese Govt, People
Muhammad Irfan Published April 01, 2024 | 12:50 PM
BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) To express solidarity with the government and people of China, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain arrived in Wuhan, China, Monday on the special flight that carried the mortal remains of five Chinese personnel, who died in a terrorist attack on March 26.
The Federal Minister was received by high-ranking government officials and a Pakistan Embassy representative at Wuhan airport, where he also attended the special ceremony held to pay homage to the five deceased personnel.
Later, the Federal Minister held a meeting with Ms. Chen Ping, Vice Governor of Hubei Province, and offered his deepest condolences on the loss of innocent lives while reiterating Pakistan's solemn commitment to bringing to justice the perpetrators who committed this heinous crime.
The Minister also paid rich tribute to the Chinese personnel for their invaluable contribution to the development and progress of Pakistan and vowed that the government and people of Pakistan would never let the evil plans against China-Pakistan relations succeed.
APP/asg
Recent Stories
Youm-e-Hazrat Ali (r.a) being observed with reverence today
All-rounder Aliya Riaz, Commentator Ali Younis announce engagement
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 1 April 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 01 April 2024
Govt increases per litre petrol price by Rs9.66
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 March 2024
Armed bandits snatch ambulance and valuables
Kashmiris will never accept BJP, RSS tools in IIOJK: Farooq Abdullah
Explosions rock ammo depot near Jakarta
PO arrested after intensive Police raids
Japan hires 32 language teachers from Pakistan
More Stories From World
-
China releases fourth list of standardized geographical names of Zangnan8 minutes ago
-
KSrelief distributes 500 food baskets in Bangladesh8 minutes ago
-
Germany gives controversial green light to cannabis1 hour ago
-
South Korean president slams doctor 'cartel' as strike drags on2 hours ago
-
Why Trump's surgeon general is fighting big medical bills2 hours ago
-
LeBron hits 40 in Lakers win, Doncic has 47 as Mavs beat Rockets3 hours ago
-
Erdogan concedes defeat in Turkey local polls3 hours ago
-
How period tracking could boost performance of female Olympians3 hours ago
-
LeBron scores 40, hits 9-of-10 3-pointers as Lakers rip Nets3 hours ago
-
Jaeger holds off top-ranked Scheffler for first PGA Tour title in Houston4 hours ago
-
Israeli strike on Gaza hospital kills four, wounds 17: WHO4 hours ago
-
Rodrygo powers Madrid past Athletic to maintain Liga lead4 hours ago