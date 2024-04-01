Chaudhry Salik arrives in Wuhan to express solidarity with Chinese govt, people

BEIJING, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Apr, 2024) To express solidarity with the government and people of China, Federal Minister for Overseas Pakistanis and Human Resource Development, Chaudhry Salik Hussain arrived in Wuhan, China, Monday on the special flight that carried the mortal remains of five Chinese personnel, who died in a terrorist attack on March 26.

The Federal Minister was received by high-ranking government officials and a Pakistan Embassy representative at Wuhan airport, where he also attended the special ceremony held to pay homage to the five deceased personnel.

Later, the Federal Minister held a meeting with Ms. Chen Ping, Vice Governor of Hubei Province, and offered his deepest condolences on the loss of innocent lives while reiterating Pakistan's solemn commitment to bringing to justice the perpetrators who committed this heinous crime.

The Minister also paid rich tribute to the Chinese personnel for their invaluable contribution to the development and progress of Pakistan and vowed that the government and people of Pakistan would never let the evil plans against China-Pakistan relations succeed.

