Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Wed 05th May 2021 | 03:40 AM

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2021) Former Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin filed an appeal for a retrial after being convicted of murdering unarmed Black man George Floyd, NBC reported.

The request alleges that publicity during the proceedings together with a Minneapolis court's refusal to change a venue and its failure to sequester the jury deprived Chauvin of a due process and a fair trial, the report said Tuesday.

Last month, Chauvin was found guilty of second- and third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in Floyd's death. The sentencing is expected next month.

