Chauvin At Sentencing Hearing Declines To Give Remarks, Offers Condolences To Floyd Family

Sumaira FH 4 minutes ago Sat 26th June 2021 | 12:50 AM

Chauvin at Sentencing Hearing Declines to Give Remarks, Offers Condolences to Floyd Family

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th June, 2021) Minneapolis police officer Derek Chauvin during his sentencing hearing over the murder of Black man George Floyd declined the opportunity to give remarks at his sentencing hearing, citing other ongoing legal matters.

"At this time due to some additional legal matters at hand I'm not able to give a full formal statement at this time... I want to give my condolences to the Floyd family," Chauvin said on Friday.

More Stories From World

