Chauvin, Other Ex-Officers Plead Not Guilty To Federal Charges Of Violating Floyd's Rights

Derek Chauvin and the three other ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in a federal court with violating George Floyd's constitutional rights entered pleas of "not guilty" on Tuesday before the US District Court, District of Minnesota

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th September, 2021) Derek Chauvin and the three other ex-Minneapolis police officers charged in a Federal court with violating George Floyd's constitutional rights entered pleas of "not guilty" on Tuesday before the US District Court, District of Minnesota.

Chauvin, Tou Thao, J. Alexander Kueng, and Thomas Lane all pleaded not guilty to the federal charges brought against them for their role in the death of Floyd in May of 2020, which sparked worldwide racial justice protests.

The four men are facing federal charges for willfully depriving George Floyd of his constitutional rights while acting under the color of law. Thao and Kueng are facing additional federal charges for failing to intervene and stop the unreasonable use of force by Chauvin.

Chauvin is also being simultaneously charged in connection with a previous incident from September of 2017 in which Chauvin is accused of depriving a 14-year-old of the constitutional right to be free from the use of unreasonable force.

Chauvin was already sentenced to 22.5 years in prison by the State of Minnesota after being found guilty on criminal charges of second-degree unintentional murder, third-degree murder and second-degree manslaughter in the death of George Floyd.

The other officers will also face trial on state criminal charges in March 2022.

