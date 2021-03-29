Chauvin Trial Serves as Referendum on US Racial Equality - Floyd Family Lawyer

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th March, 2021) The trial of former police officer Derek Chauvin will serve as a referendum on how far the United States has come in its effort to ensure racial equality, Attorney for George Floyd's family Ben Crump said on Monday.

"Today starts a landmark trial that will be a referendum on how far America has come in its quest for equality and justice for all," Crump told reporters ahead of opening arguments in Chauvin's trial later on Monday.

Crump noted that many observers were predicting Chauvin's trial would be hard case for the prosecution because of Floyd's known drug use. Chauvin's defense attorneys would seek to argue that Floyd died of a drug overdose, Crump said.

"This murder case is not hard," Crump said. "'George Floyd was living and breathing just fine until the police put a knee on his neck.

"

Crump said that instead of focusing on Floyd's character, the trial should hone in on Chauvin's past actions, including 19 civilian complaints against him for using excessive force as an officer.

Also speaking at the press conference, civil rights activist Rev Al Sharpton echoed Crump's argument that the trial would serve as e a test of where the United States stands on racial equality.

"Chauvin is in the court room but America is on trial," Sharpton said.

Floyd died in police custody last May after Chauvin kneeled on his neck for eight minutes, despite Floyd's pleas that he could not breathe. His death sparked a nationwide wave of protests against racially motivated police brutality.