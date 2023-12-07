(@FahadShabbir)

Vreoci, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Dec, 2023) The Kolubara coal mine in Serbia never closes -- 24 hours a day, 365 days per year, excavators work around the clock gnawing away at the soil to extract the fossil fuel.

Although most of the world is shifting away from using coal because of accompanying pollution, Serbia continues to rely on it, depending on coal for some 70 percent of its power.

The fuel ensures low electricity prices and provides thousands of jobs in the poor Balkan nation.

Aside from coal, a quarter of Serbia's power comes from hydroelectric power stations, with the remaining fraction from renewable energy sources.

The coal extracted at Kolubara reportedly powers enough stations to produce half of the country's electricity, with more than 11,000 workers employed to extract between 26 million and 27 million tonnes of coal every year.

Electricity prices are significantly lower in Serbia than in much of Europe -- in June, a kWh was 0.096 Euros, a third of the average of 0.

289 in the European Union.

Serbian populist president Aleksandar Vucic often mentions the low electricity prices during his speeches.

However, Serbia has been under pressure from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to raise prices and has had three tariff hikes this year.

"Ongoing electricity and gas tariff hikes have helped to reduce fiscal subsidies and will be critical for financing essential energy investments over coming years," the IMF said in a press release in June.

Serbian officials insist the fuel source remains vital to powering everyday life even as they view an eventual transition away from coal.

"We need to carefully and prudently plan the abandonment of the older capacity," said Serbia's Energy Minister Dubravka Djedovic Handanovic.

"Our objective for 2030 is to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 40.4 percent compared to 1990 levels, and to have 45 percent renewable energy," she added, but offered few details on how the country would achieve the goals.