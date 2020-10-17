Chechen Accused In France Beheading No Longer Had Links With Russia: Embassy
An 18-year-old Chechen accused of beheading a teacher near his school in a Paris suburb received asylum in France and had no links to Russia, a Russian diplomat said
Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2020 ) :An 18-year-old Chechen accused of beheading a teacher near his school in a Paris suburb received asylum in France and had no links to Russia, a Russian diplomat said.
"This crime has no relation to Russia because this person had lived in France for the past 12 years," the spokesman for the Russian embassy in Paris, Sergei Parinov, told state news agency TASS.