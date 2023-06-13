(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Fighters of the Zapad-Akhmat regiment, together with other Russian units, will engage in preventing Ukrainian sabotage groups' attacks in the border regions of Russia, Chechnya head Ramzan Kadyrov said on Tuesday.

"On my instructions... State Duma Deputy, Hero of Russia Adam Delimkhanov, met with Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, Defense Ministry representatives and the leadership of the regional department of the National Guard. The agenda included interaction on preventing sabotage attacks by Ukronazi armed formations in the border areas. The fighters of the Zapad-Akhmat regiment of the Russian Defense Ministry, in close contact with other units, will deal with this task," Kadyrov wrote on Telegram.

The Chechen leader said that effective countermeasures have been developed to significantly improve security in the border areas.

He expressed confidence that, given the high combat capability of the Zapad-Akhmat regiment, the goals set for the unit will be achieved without much effort.

The Russian Defense Ministry and the Akhmat regiment signed a contract on Monday determining the legal regulation and activities of volunteer units. According to the document, volunteers will be granted legal service member status.

Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu signed an order that determined the procedure for organizing the service activities of volunteer units. According to the document, all volunteer units are to sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense by July 1. The order aims at increasing the effectiveness of the use of volunteer formations as part of the Joint Group of Forces.