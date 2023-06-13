UrduPoint.com

Chechen Fighters To Counter Incursions In Russia's Border Regions - Kadyrov

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 13, 2023 | 10:03 PM

Chechen Fighters to Counter Incursions in Russia's Border Regions - Kadyrov

Fighters of the Zapad-Akhmat regiment, together with other Russian units, will engage in preventing Ukrainian sabotage groups' attacks in the border regions of Russia, Chechnya head Ramzan Kadyrov said on Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th June, 2023) Fighters of the Zapad-Akhmat regiment, together with other Russian units, will engage in preventing Ukrainian sabotage groups' attacks in the border regions of Russia, Chechnya head Ramzan Kadyrov said on Tuesday.

"On my instructions... State Duma Deputy, Hero of Russia Adam Delimkhanov, met with Belgorod Region Governor Vyacheslav Gladkov, Defense Ministry representatives and the leadership of the regional department of the National Guard. The agenda included interaction on preventing sabotage attacks by Ukronazi armed formations in the border areas. The fighters of the Zapad-Akhmat regiment of the Russian Defense Ministry, in close contact with other units, will deal with this task," Kadyrov wrote on Telegram.

The Chechen leader said that effective countermeasures have been developed to significantly improve security in the border areas.

He expressed confidence that, given the high combat capability of the Zapad-Akhmat regiment, the goals set for the unit will be achieved without much effort.

The Russian Defense Ministry and the Akhmat regiment signed a contract on Monday determining the legal regulation and activities of volunteer units. According to the document, volunteers will be granted legal service member status.

Earlier, Russian Defense Minister Sergei Shoigu signed an order that determined the procedure for organizing the service activities of volunteer units. According to the document, all volunteer units are to sign contracts with the Ministry of Defense by July 1. The order aims at increasing the effectiveness of the use of volunteer formations as part of the Joint Group of Forces.

Related Topics

Governor Russia Belgorod July Border All

Recent Stories

Court sends Sandal Khattak to jail on judicial rem ..

Court sends Sandal Khattak to jail on judicial remand in Hareem Shah video case

12 seconds ago
 Sindh govt cancels exams as Cyclone Biparjoy comes ..

Sindh govt cancels exams as Cyclone Biparjoy comes near

5 minutes ago
 Russia Not Involved in Disinformation Campaign Aga ..

Russia Not Involved in Disinformation Campaign Against France - Embassy

5 minutes ago
 Russia to Respond to Canada's Decision to Confisca ..

Russia to Respond to Canada's Decision to Confiscate AN-124 Aircraft - Foreign M ..

5 minutes ago
 Putin Signs Law on Administrative Liability for Ma ..

Putin Signs Law on Administrative Liability for Mass Dissemination of Extremist ..

10 minutes ago
 25 PHP head constables promoted as ASIs

25 PHP head constables promoted as ASIs

10 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.