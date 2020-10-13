Chechen Investigators Launch Probe Into Assault on Law Enforcement Officers in Grozny

(@FahadShabbir)

GROZNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th October, 2020) The Russian Investigative Committee's office for Chechen Republic has opened a criminal case into assault incidents perpetrated against law enforcement agents following a special operation in the republic's capital of Grozny, in which two officers were killed, the committee's press service said on Tuesday.

"A criminal case has been launched over the encroachment on the lives of law enforcement officers (Article 317 of the Russian Criminal Code)," the press service said in a statement.

According to the investigators, on Tuesday morning, law enforcement officers discovered an armed group of four at a private property in the Oktyabrsky district of Grozny, which opened fire at them. The security forces killed the gunmen in return fire. Two officers of the National Guard were also killed, and another one was injured.

Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the Chechen Republic, has said that the four militants came from abroad and were plotting terrorist attacks in the region.