Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack in France, where a teenager of Chechen origin decapitated a history teacher on religious grounds, and expressed condolences to the family of the victim

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th October, 2020) Chechen leader Ramzan Kadyrov on Saturday condemned the terrorist attack in France, where a teenager of Chechen origin decapitated a history teacher on religious grounds, and expressed condolences to the family of the victim.

"We condemn this terrorist act and express our condolences to the relatives of the deceased. Speaking categorically against terrorism in any form, I urge not to provoke believers, not to hurt their religious feelings," Kadyrov wrote in a message on his Telegram channel.

Kadyrov urged French investigators not to seek a "Chechen trace" in the attack, and stressed that the attacker spent most of his life and was likely radicalized in France.