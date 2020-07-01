Chechen Leader Kadyrov Says Putin Should Be Russian President for Life

(@FahadShabbir)

GROZNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) No one is capable of replacing Vladimir Putin as the Russian president so he should be the leader of the country for life, Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of the southern Russian region of Chechnya, said on Tuesday.

"I always repeat that we must elect Vladimir Putin as president for life. Who today can replace him, such a political leader on a global scale? We should be proud of it [having Putin as president]," Kadyrov said during a coronavirus response center session in Chechnya.

Kadyrov added that all Russian citizens, including Chechens, live in a country where rights are respected.

"We are citizens of this great country, our Chechen language is a state language, religion is our first priority, and mosques are open to all Muslims," the head of the Russian southern region said.

Kadyrov also called on citizens to take part in the vote on amendments to the national constitution. Voting on amendments to the Russian constitution began on June 25 and will continue through July 1.