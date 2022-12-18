Chechen Leader Makes Anti-NATO Appeal in Chinese

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2022) Ramzan Kadyrov, the leader of Russia's Muslim-majority Chechnya region, called on the global Muslim community on Sunday to stand up to NATO, in an appeal posted in Chinese on social media.

"We call on the Islamic World and all sensible people to unite against our common enemy," he wrote on his social media.

He said the US-led military alliance was a global threat and accused the United States and the European Union of being the driving force behind "dozens of wars, military coups and invasions" that cost millions of lives.

"Do not let NATO order you around or they will trample all over your home countries," Kadyrov said further.