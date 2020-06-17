UrduPoint.com
Chechen Leader Refutes Reports On His Link To Assassination Attempt Of Georgian Reporter

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Wed 17th June 2020 | 02:40 AM

Chechen Leader Refutes Reports on His Link to Assassination Attempt of Georgian Reporter

GROZNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 17th June, 2020) Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia's Chechnya, on Tuesday, refuted claims that he ordered to assassinate former Rustavi 2 journalist Giorgi Gabunia, who insulted Russian President Vladimir Putin during a live broadcast in July 2019.

On Monday, the State Security Service of Georgia said that a Russian citizen has been detained for the illegal purchase and possession of fake documents in Tbilisi, adding that the arrest was connected to an investigation into the preparation of murder. Nika Gvaramia, former chief executive of Rustavi 2 that was involved in a scandal around insults against Putin and current head of the Mtavari Arkhi tv channel, claimed that the detained man of Ingush origin was plotting to murder Gabunia at Kadyrov's orders.

"Once successful developing countries are ruled by people who, instead of thinking about the real problems of the people, make stupid statements. This time they say that they caught a killer who intended to make an assassination attempt on a terrible Georgian journalist by order of Kadyrov. Trust me, if someone acts on my instructions, he will fulfill the order," Kadyrov said in his official Telegram channel.

In July 2019, Gabunia opened his show "Post Scriptum" with a sharp monologue targeting the Russian president. The speech contained extremely obscene language. The Russian Foreign Ministry has condemned the insulting remarks made by Gabunia. Both Georgian President Salome Zourabichvili and Ex-Prime Minister Mamuka Bakhtadze also firmly condemned Gabunia's remarks.

