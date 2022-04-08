Chechen Leader Says Russian Forces Control 98% of Mariupol

GROZNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th April, 2022) Head of Chechnya Ramzan Kadyrov said on Friday that Russian forces control 98% if Mariupol, adding that Ukrainian "militants" remain in several fortified positions.

"Mariupol is 98% 'liberated'. 'Bandera-followers' remain in separately fortified hideouts, including the Azovstal plant, which the 'Nazis' converted into a real fortress," Kadyrov wrote on his Telegram channel.