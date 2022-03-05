Chechen Leader Says Ukrainian Military Conducted Missile Strike on Azov Battalion HQ

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GROZNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th March, 2022) The Ukrainian armed forces have conducted a missile strike at the headquarters of the Ukrainian right-wing extremist Azov battalion in the city of Mariupol over the latter's refusal to follow orders, the head of Russia's Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, said on Friday.

"Nazis from the Azov gang refused to obey the military command and coordinate actions with them. This led to the SSU (Security Service of Ukraine) performing a missile strike against the Banderite headquarters in Mariupol," Kadyrov wrote on Telegram.

According to the Chechen leader, the Ukrainian military used the Tochka U missile system.

"As a result, there is now 20 less good-for-nothing Bandera followers in the world," Kadyrov added.

Russia launched an operation in Ukraine last week after the breakaway Donbas republics appealed for help in defending themselves against the Ukrainian military. In response, Western nations have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.