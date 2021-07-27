UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chechen Republic Becomes First Russian Region To Vaccinate 100% Of Adult Population

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 08:48 PM

Chechen Republic Becomes First Russian Region to Vaccinate 100% of Adult Population

The Chechen republic became the first Russian region to reach the 100% COVID-19 vaccination rate among adults, Elkhan Suleymanov, the regional health ministry, said on Tuesday

GROZNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The Chechen republic became the first Russian region to reach the 100% COVID-19 vaccination rate among adults, Elkhan Suleymanov, the regional health ministry, said on Tuesday.

"Chechnya is the first region of the Russian Federation to achieve 100% COVID-19 vaccination rate of the adult population, which is 60% [568,000 people] of the total population of the republic [910,000 people]," Suleymanov told reporters, adding that the effect of achieving herd immunity will affect the epidemiological situation in Chechnya closer to fall.

Related Topics

Russia Immunity

Recent Stories

KKH remains closed for all kind of vehicles from o ..

1 minute ago

Special Corona Vaccination Drive successfully unde ..

1 minute ago

France Decries Attack on Cuban Embassy, Launches I ..

1 minute ago

Defence cross examines witness in LNG reference ag ..

6 minutes ago

Russia Hosting Cybercriminals, But Russian Governm ..

6 minutes ago

Daraishak expresses concern over lack of facilitie ..

11 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.