Chechen Republic Becomes First Russian Region to Vaccinate 100% of Adult Population

GROZNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The Chechen republic became the first Russian region to reach the 100% COVID-19 vaccination rate among adults, Elkhan Suleymanov, the regional health ministry, said on Tuesday.

"Chechnya is the first region of the Russian Federation to achieve 100% COVID-19 vaccination rate of the adult population, which is 60% [568,000 people] of the total population of the republic [910,000 people]," Suleymanov told reporters, adding that the effect of achieving herd immunity will affect the epidemiological situation in Chechnya closer to fall.