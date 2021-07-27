UrduPoint.com
Chechen Republic Becomes First Russian Region To Vaccinate 60% Of Adult Population

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 7 minutes ago Tue 27th July 2021 | 10:02 PM

Chechen Republic Becomes First Russian Region to Vaccinate 60% of Adult Population

The Chechen Republic became the first Russian region to reach the 60% COVID-19 vaccination rate among adults, Elkhan Suleymanov, the region's health minister, said on Tuesday

GROZNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th July, 2021) The Chechen Republic became the first Russian region to reach the 60% COVID-19 vaccination rate among adults, Elkhan Suleymanov, the region's health minister, said on Tuesday.

"The Chechen Republic was the first of all regions of the Russian Federation to reach the required level of vaccination coverage, we have reached 60% vaccination coverage of our population, the adult population," the minister said.

Suleymanov noted that the effect of achieving herd immunity would affect the epidemiological situation in Chechnya closer to the fall.

"Today we have reached 60% vaccination coverage. Of course, this will affect the epidemiological situation approximately by late August - early September. At the same time, we need to comply with routine vaccination at the same pace in order to maintain the epidemiological status at this level," he said.

