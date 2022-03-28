UrduPoint.com

Chechen Republic Head Kadyrov Arrives In Mariupol - Chechen Minister

Umer Jamshaid Published March 28, 2022 | 09:50 PM

Chechen Republic Head Kadyrov Arrives in Mariupol - Chechen Minister

The head of Russia's Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, is in Mariupol, the second-largest city in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Chechen minister Akhmed Dudayev told Sputnik on Monday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The head of Russia's Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, is in Mariupol, the second-largest city in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Chechen minister Akhmed Dudayev told Sputnik on Monday.

"In order to raise the morale of our soldiers, the head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Akhmatovich Kadyrov, has arrived in Mariupol, and brought additional equipment," Dudayev said.

Mariupol, former headquarters of Ukraine's nationalist Azov battalion, has been at the epicenter of the fighting. The city residents could not be evacuated as the Azov militants were using them them as human shields, shelling advancing Russian troops from residential buildings, according to the Russian defense ministry.

The operation to liberate Mariupol is reportedly nearing the final stage, with the remnants of the battalion hiding in the city's industrial zone.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.

Related Topics

Militants Ukraine Moscow Russia Luhansk Mariupol Donetsk Chechen Republic February From

Recent Stories

LUMHS VC inaugurates "Centre for Psycho Social and ..

LUMHS VC inaugurates "Centre for Psycho Social and Academic Wellbeing"

38 seconds ago
 China Introduces Tax Benefits for Families With Ch ..

China Introduces Tax Benefits for Families With Children Under Three Years Old - ..

40 seconds ago
 Lahore High Court reserves verdict on plea challen ..

Lahore High Court reserves verdict on plea challenging PSCA powers to issue e-ch ..

3 minutes ago
 Israeli Prime Minister Holds Operational Meeting o ..

Israeli Prime Minister Holds Operational Meeting on Security Issues Following IS ..

3 minutes ago
 Biden Seeks to Significantly Boost US Agencies' Bu ..

Biden Seeks to Significantly Boost US Agencies' Budgets to Reduce Energy Costs - ..

3 minutes ago
 At least 20 killed in shooting in western Mexico

At least 20 killed in shooting in western Mexico

3 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>