Chechen Republic Head Kadyrov Arrives in Mariupol - Chechen Minister

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th March, 2022) The head of Russia's Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, is in Mariupol, the second-largest city in the Donetsk People's Republic (DPR), Chechen minister Akhmed Dudayev told Sputnik on Monday.

"In order to raise the morale of our soldiers, the head of the Chechen Republic, Ramzan Akhmatovich Kadyrov, has arrived in Mariupol, and brought additional equipment," Dudayev said.

Mariupol, former headquarters of Ukraine's nationalist Azov battalion, has been at the epicenter of the fighting. The city residents could not be evacuated as the Azov militants were using them them as human shields, shelling advancing Russian troops from residential buildings, according to the Russian defense ministry.

The operation to liberate Mariupol is reportedly nearing the final stage, with the remnants of the battalion hiding in the city's industrial zone.

On February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine after the breakaway republics of Donetsk and Luhansk appealed for help in defending themselves against Ukrainian provocations. In response to Russia's operation, Western countries have rolled out a comprehensive sanctions campaign against Moscow.