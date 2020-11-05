Chechen Suspected of Having Ties to Vienna Attacker Comes to Police - Reports

A Chechen living in the Austrian capital who is suspected of having ties to the Vienna attack gunman has himself come to police to report a break-in at his flat, the Heute newspaper reports

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th November, 2020) A Chechen living in the Austrian capital who is suspected of having ties to the Vienna attack gunman has himself come to police to report a break-in at his flat, the Heute newspaper reports.

The 23-year-old came to the police in the Ottakring district of Vienna on Wednesday afternoon, saying that someone had broken into his apartment. Law enforcement officers were reportedly "quite surprised" to learn the name of the young man, who is on the list of those wanted over possible links to the Vienna terrorist.

The man was immediately detained.

According to the newspaper, his apartment was broken into on Tuesday by the anti-terrorist unit of Austria's Cobra, which conducted searches in connection with the Vienna terrorist attack. At that time, the Chechen was not in the apartment.

Late on Monday, the Austrian capital was rocked by a series of gun attacks, which left four people killed and 22 others injured. One attacker was shot dead by the police. The assailant is said to have been a supporter of the Islamic State terror group (banned in Russia).