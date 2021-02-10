Chechnya Becomes 2nd Russian Region to Lift Mask Mandate

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th February, 2021) The Chechen Republic on Wednesday became the second Russian region to scrap a mask mandate and replace it with just a recommendation amid declining coronavirus cases.

The decision comes a day after the Udmurtia region of central Russia unveiled similar plans.

"We are canceling the mandatory wearing of masks in public places in the Chechen Republic. At the same time, we strongly recommend wearing them due to the COVID-19 threat still being high for those who are at risk or have not had the virus.

It is also recommended to wear a mask for a few days after getting vaccinated against the coronavirus," the Chechen leader wrote on his Telegram channel.

Ramzan Kadyrov noted that the decision was made after a thorough study of the epidemiological situation in the region.

Chechnya is also reopening for arrivals from other Russian regions, given growing tourist interest in the region, he added.

The Chechen leader stressed that the region's health care system has everything necessary to respond to a possible spike in cases.