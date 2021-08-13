UrduPoint.com

Chechnya Head Hands Over His TV Channel Award To Deceased Journalist's Family

Umer Jamshaid 52 seconds ago Fri 13th August 2021 | 06:40 PM

Chechnya Head Hands Over His TV Channel Award to Deceased Journalist's Family

GROZNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The head of the southern Russian republic of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, handed over the award he received from the local Grozny tv channel to the family of the broadcaster's deceased employee, Dokka Tashtiev.

Earlier this week, the channel declared that Kadyrov had won the competition among mobile phone reporters for active coverage of events in the republic. In particular, the head of the republic made a life broadcast, filming a reportage on a phone camera and commenting on his surroundings, and sent the broadcaster exclusive videos of parrots and other animals living in his garden.

The award is 45,000 rubles ($612).

"Ramzan Kadyrov instructed us to send funds [received from the TV channel] to charity. Then the reward was transferred to the family of the deceased journalist of the Grozny Chechen State Television and Radio Company, Dokka Tashtiev; he was one of the first employees of the TV channel. In the fall of 2012, his life tragically ended," Grozny TV said in an official statement.

Tashtiev worked on the channel as a director of analytical programs. He died in November 2012.

Related Topics

Russia Mobile Company Died November Family TV From Employment

Recent Stories

HBL and Government of Sindh launch COVID-19 Drive- ..

HBL and Government of Sindh launch COVID-19 Drive-Through Vaccination Facility

28 minutes ago
 On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, the Arts ..

On the occasion of 74th Independence Day, the Arts Council of Pakistan Karachi h ..

53 minutes ago
 Four-run first innings lead gives Rawalpindi title

Four-run first innings lead gives Rawalpindi title

1 hour ago
 24,845 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

24,845 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

1 hour ago
 Kotli Lions won first match of KPL 2021

Kotli Lions won first match of KPL 2021

2 hours ago
 Homeboy Neuville quickest in Rally of Belgium shak ..

Homeboy Neuville quickest in Rally of Belgium shakedown

1 hour ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.