GROZNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th August, 2021) The head of the southern Russian republic of Chechnya, Ramzan Kadyrov, handed over the award he received from the local Grozny tv channel to the family of the broadcaster's deceased employee, Dokka Tashtiev.

Earlier this week, the channel declared that Kadyrov had won the competition among mobile phone reporters for active coverage of events in the republic. In particular, the head of the republic made a life broadcast, filming a reportage on a phone camera and commenting on his surroundings, and sent the broadcaster exclusive videos of parrots and other animals living in his garden.

The award is 45,000 rubles ($612).

"Ramzan Kadyrov instructed us to send funds [received from the TV channel] to charity. Then the reward was transferred to the family of the deceased journalist of the Grozny Chechen State Television and Radio Company, Dokka Tashtiev; he was one of the first employees of the TV channel. In the fall of 2012, his life tragically ended," Grozny TV said in an official statement.

Tashtiev worked on the channel as a director of analytical programs. He died in November 2012.