Chechnya Head Kadyrov Says Village of Svetlichnoye in Donbas Completely Liberated

MOSCOW/GROZNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 05th May, 2022) Chechnya head Ramzan Kadyrov said the settlement of Svetlichnoye in Donbas has been completely liberated.

"The results of the day of the special operation in the Lugansk direction: the settlement of Svetlichnoye was completely liberated. Thanks to the coordinated actions of Chechen fighters under the leadership of... Maj. Gen. Sharip Delimkhanov, together with the People' Militia of the LPR and Russian Defense Ministry forces, it became possible to take under absolute control the next territory where militants were running rampant," Kadyrov said.

He said that a mopping-up operation in Svetlichnoye is being completed.

Kadyrov said the next stage in the liberated territories will be the holding of humanitarian events.

The head of Chechnya said that everything would be done to restore normal life as soon as possible both in Svetlichnoye and in other areas of Donbas.

Russia launched a special military operation in Ukraine on February 24 in response to calls from the Donetsk and Lugansk People's Republics for protection against intensifying attacks by Ukrainian troops. The Russian Defense Ministry said the special operation, which targets Ukrainian military infrastructure, aims to "demilitarize and denazify" Ukraine. Moscow has said it has no plans to occupy Ukraine. Western nations have imposed sanctions on Russia and Belarus.