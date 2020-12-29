UrduPoint.com
Chechnya's Kadyrov Lauds Law Officers For Their Actions In Grozny Armed Attack

Tue 29th December 2020 | 06:50 PM

Chechnya's Kadyrov Lauds Law Officers for Their Actions in Grozny Armed Attack

GROZNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 29th December, 2020) The head of Russia's Chechen Republic, Ramzan Kadyrov, praised the region's law enforcement officers who helped to prevent an armed assault on police in the capital, Grozny, saying their actions saved many lives.

On Monday, Kadyrov said that two terrorists armed with knives made an attempt to seize weapons from police officers, resulting in one officer dead and another one injured while the attackers were gunned down by law enforcement.

"Thanks to the skillful, courageous, and quick actions of the UGIBDD [the traffic police] and National Guard officers who came to help, significant casualties have been avoided.

They acted with precision, courage and deserve high awards," Kadyrov wrote on his page on the VK social network.

He stressed that he would not allow "shaitans" to disrupt the republic's stability.

"I once again tell those who have not abandoned hopes to commit any unlawful acts aimed at undermining the safety and stability in the republic, that anyone who embarks on such a path will be immediately neutralized or eliminated," Kadyrov added.

The Chechen leader went on to ask parents to look after their children to shield them from extremist ideologies online and said that the incident did not affect the situation in the city.

