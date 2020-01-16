(@imziishan)

GROZNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia's Chechen Republic, is currently undergoing medical treatment and has temporarily transferred his duties to the region's Prime Minister Muslim Huchiev, Kadyrov's press secretary told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov is undergoing a course of medical treatment," Alvi Karimov explained.

He noted that, per the republic's constitution, in case of the head of Chechnya being temporary unwell or on vacation, the prime minister accepts his role for the time being.

"This is a standard practice ... and it is employed in all [Russian territorial] subjects," he said.

Karimov added that Huchiev had acted as an interim head in the past when Kadyrov had been on vacation.