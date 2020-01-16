UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Chechnya's Kadyrov Temporarily Out Of Office Due To Medical Treatment - Spokesman

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 51 seconds ago Thu 16th January 2020 | 11:41 AM

Chechnya's Kadyrov Temporarily Out of Office Due to Medical Treatment - Spokesman

GROZNY (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th January, 2020) Ramzan Kadyrov, the head of Russia's Chechen Republic, is currently undergoing medical treatment and has temporarily transferred his duties to the region's Prime Minister Muslim Huchiev, Kadyrov's press secretary told Sputnik on Thursday.

"Head of the Chechen Republic Ramzan Kadyrov is undergoing a course of medical treatment," Alvi Karimov explained.

He noted that, per the republic's constitution, in case of the head of Chechnya being temporary unwell or on vacation, the prime minister accepts his role for the time being.

"This is a standard practice ... and it is employed in all [Russian territorial] subjects," he said.

Karimov added that Huchiev had acted as an interim head in the past when Kadyrov had been on vacation.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Russia Chechen Republic Muslim All

Recent Stories

Gold Rate In Pakistan, Price on 16 January 2020

1 hour ago

UAE Press: Dubai will be the global hub for new ec ..

2 hours ago

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

2 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Canadian PM&#039;s Phon ..

10 hours ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives phone call from German ..

11 hours ago

UAE lights Burj Khalifa with #MatesHelpMates in di ..

11 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.