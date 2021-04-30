Checkpoint on Donbas Contact Line Resumes Work After Brief Pause - Kiev

(@FahadShabbir)

KIEV (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th April, 2021) The Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint on the Donbas contact line in eastern Ukraine has resumed work after a brief holdback on Friday caused by a technical glitch in a COVID-19 app which visitors use for the mandatory 14-day self-isolation, a spokesperson for the Ukrainian State Border Guard Service said.

Earlier in the day, the Ministry of State Security of the self-proclaimed Luhansk People's Republic (LPR) said that Kiev unilaterally stopped the crossing through the checkpoint.

"There was a technical error in the operation of the Vdoma app designed for self-isolation. People were unable to cross the demarcation line while the application was not running," Andriy Demchenko said, as quoted by the RBC Ukraine news agency.

The official added that the May holidays would not affect the operation of any checkpoint in Donbas.

"All checkpoints under Ukraine's control are working.

Border guards are there and ready to let citizens pass ... In fact, every day, citizens can cross the demarcation line exclusively through the Stanytsia Luhanska checkpoint and on certain days, usually on Monday and Friday, through the Novotroitske checkpoint," Demchenko noted.

In 2015, Ukraine introduced a pass regime with the eastern Donbas region, which includes the self-proclaimed Luhansk and Donetsk people's republic. In the LPR, Stanytsia Luhanska is the only operating checkpoint on the contact line with Ukraine.

Kiev launched a military operation against Donetsk and Luhansk in 2014. There have been many attempts to resolve the conflict or, at the very least, end hostilities. Prospects for peace have been discussed on various platforms, including the Trilateral Contact Group, which, since September 2014, has already adopted three documents containing steps to de-escalate the conflict.