Cheers, angst as US nuclear plant Three Mile Island to reopen

Middletown, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2024) The planned reopening of the Three Mile Island nuclear plant is praised as a boon for Pennsylvania and a boost for AI, but it is loathed by residents still haunted by a near-catastrophic meltdown there in 1979.

"Gas is under attack. Coal is shutting down all over this country. You got to have the base load. And nuclear is probably the most efficient base load source we have," Pennsylvania Building and Trades Council president Robert Bair told AFP, arguing that the reopening of the plant will benefit the entire country.

Gains could include some 3,400 jobs and three billion Dollars in tax revenue for the surrounding counties, according to a study by the council.

The resurrection of Three Mile Island (TMI) -- half of which remained operating after the 1979 meltdown, only closing down due to economic reasons in 2019 -- was prompted by Microsoft's need to fuel its power-hungry data centers.

A revolution in generative artificial intelligence has triggered a surge in energy needs for those data centers, pushing cloud computing giants to look for additional low carbon energy sources.

microsoft -- which is also the biggest shareholder in OpenAI, the company at the forefront of the artificial intelligence arms race -- has signed a 20-year contract with TMI operator Constellation, which says all the power the plant generates will go to the Silicon Valley behemoth.

"I'm good with (the power station reopening), but that's mainly because my best friend works for OpenAI," joked Shay McGarvey, a bus driver in Middletown, less than three miles from the power station.

"No, actually it's more about the amount of jobs it's going to create," he added.

"This unit was a good neighbor to Londonderry Township and our surrounding region for 45 years," said Bart Shellenhamer, chair of the Londonderry Township board, which represents TMI.