Cheers in Zambia after landmark debt deal

Faizan Hashmi Published June 23, 2023 | 08:38 PM

Lusaka, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Jun, 2023 ) :Hope and relief spread across Zambia on Friday after foreign lenders agreed to restructure part of the country's debt, a win for president Hakainde Hichilema who was elected on a promise to strengthen a buckling economy.

Zambia, whose total debt amounts to $32.8 billion, defaulted on its $18.6-billion foreign debt in 2020 at the height of the Covid pandemic.

The restructuring deal, covering around a third of the tab, came on Thursday at a two-day summit in Paris hosted by French President Emmanuel Macron.

The deal, which was secured over two years of tough negotiations, also paves the way to unlock a $1.3 billion three-year aid plan obtained in 2022 from the International Monetary Fund (IMF).

In a statement , Hichilema said the agreement was a "significant milestone in our journey towards economic recovery (and) growth.

" The government hailed a "significant step towards restoring Zambia's long-term debt sustainability," adding that it looked forward to working with the creditors to ensure "prompt implementation." Zambia is Africa's biggest copper producer, with a population of nearly 20 million people.

It ran up huge debts under former president Edgar Lungu, who was criticised for borrowing huge sums to finance infrastructure projects during his six years in power before he lost elections in 2021.

Negotiations on restructuring had stumbled over differences between creditors, with the United States accusing China -- the biggest single lender -- of delaying an agreement.

