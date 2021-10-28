UrduPoint.com

Cheese-loving France Reels As Mozzarella Catches Camembert

Sumaira FH 59 seconds ago Thu 28th October 2021 | 07:06 PM

Cheese-loving France reels as mozzarella catches camembert

It's a trend -- some would say a threat -- that touches a pungent symbol of French culinary pride: Sales of camembert, the Normandy speciality that has long graced cheese platters, are set to be eclipsed by an import, Italian mozzarella

SaintHilairedeBriouze, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :It's a trend -- some would say a threat -- that touches a pungent symbol of French culinary pride: Sales of camembert, the Normandy speciality that has long graced cheese platters, are set to be eclipsed by an import, Italian mozzarella.

The two are not exactly rivals, the first savoured on its own, while the latter is used mainly in salads, pizzas and pasta dishes.

But camembert's fading popularity is forcing France to recognise that its cheese tastes and traditions are changing.

"Camembert is suffering because it's considered old-fashioned and lower class, while mozza has caught on with young people," said Mike Bija, who runs La Cremerie du 17, a stylish cheese bar in a cool corner of Paris.

Alongside glasses of wine, he offers a traditional raw-milk camembert, but also a milder version made from Italian buffalo milk -- what once would have been a heresy.

"Camembert is an adventure, it's a demanding, strong-flavoured product," said his partner, Sakina Merazga.

Sales of the white discs slumped by 11 percent in the five years to 2020, to 48,000 tons a year -- the only decline among the top five French cheeses, according to the agriculture ministry.

Mozzarella sales meanwhile jumped 62 percent over the period, to nearly 38 thousand tons, and show no sign of slowing.

"Mozzarella sales are soon going to surpass those of camembert," the consumer research firm Nielsen wrote in a recent study.

Related Topics

Import Agriculture France Young Paris Buffalo 2020 From Top

Recent Stories

Transporters, shopkeepers fined over SOPs violatio ..

Transporters, shopkeepers fined over SOPs violation

59 seconds ago
 Special preventive measures to protect from dengue ..

Special preventive measures to protect from dengue virus urged

1 minute ago
 Shikarpur Police killed most wanted criminal: SSP ..

Shikarpur Police killed most wanted criminal: SSP Shikarpur

1 minute ago
 Kremlin Says No Decisions Made on Mandatory Vaccin ..

Kremlin Says No Decisions Made on Mandatory Vaccination Against COVID-19 in Russ ..

5 minutes ago
 China discovers large gold mine

China discovers large gold mine

5 minutes ago
 SWU Senate approves to serve show cause to VC on f ..

SWU Senate approves to serve show cause to VC on forced leave

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.