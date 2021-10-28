Cheese-loving France reels as mozzarella catches camembert

It's a trend -- some would say a threat -- that touches a pungent symbol of French culinary pride: Sales of camembert, the Normandy speciality that has long graced cheese platters, are set to be eclipsed by an import, Italian mozzarella

SaintHilairedeBriouze, France, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2021 ) :It's a trend -- some would say a threat -- that touches a pungent symbol of French culinary pride: Sales of camembert, the Normandy speciality that has long graced cheese platters, are set to be eclipsed by an import, Italian mozzarella.

The two are not exactly rivals, the first savoured on its own, while the latter is used mainly in salads, pizzas and pasta dishes.

But camembert's fading popularity is forcing France to recognise that its cheese tastes and traditions are changing.

"Camembert is suffering because it's considered old-fashioned and lower class, while mozza has caught on with young people," said Mike Bija, who runs La Cremerie du 17, a stylish cheese bar in a cool corner of Paris.

Alongside glasses of wine, he offers a traditional raw-milk camembert, but also a milder version made from Italian buffalo milk -- what once would have been a heresy.

"Camembert is an adventure, it's a demanding, strong-flavoured product," said his partner, Sakina Merazga.

Sales of the white discs slumped by 11 percent in the five years to 2020, to 48,000 tons a year -- the only decline among the top five French cheeses, according to the agriculture ministry.

Mozzarella sales meanwhile jumped 62 percent over the period, to nearly 38 thousand tons, and show no sign of slowing.

"Mozzarella sales are soon going to surpass those of camembert," the consumer research firm Nielsen wrote in a recent study.