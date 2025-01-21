Chelsea Beat Wolves To Return To Premier League Top Four
January 21, 2025
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jan, 2025) Chelsea overcame a howler from goalkeeper Robert Sanchez to beat relegation-threatened Wolves 3-1 on Monday, ending a five-game winless run to climb back into the Premier League's top four.
Enzo Maresca's team were just two points behind leaders Liverpool in mid-December, raising hopes of an unlikely title challenge before losing their way.
Now they are back on track to qualify for next season's Champions League after second-half goals from Marc Cucurella and Noni Madueke spared Sanchez's blushes.
The Spanish goalkeeper had dropped the ball moments before half-time, allowing Matt Doherty to cancel out Tosin Adarabioyo's opener.
Maresca said Chelsea had dominated the first 40 minutes before problems that have haunted them in recent weeks returned.
"We lost a little bit of confidence, we conceded a goal and we started to struggle a little bit and then the second half I think we started quite well and then after the second and third goals the game was in control," he told Sky sports.
He added: "In the past five games we didn't win but I said many times that the performance was there. We created many chances, we didn't score and tonight finally we scored three goals."
Chelsea's top-scorer Cole Palmer, a doubt before the game, was fit to start as Maresca made five changes from last week's draw against Bournemouth including bringing in centre-back Trevoh Chalobah, recalled from his loan spell at Crystal Palace.
The home side dominated possession in the early stages and Palmer had a couple of early efforts, curling one wide and forcing Jose Sa into a diving save.
The home side were rewarded for their dominance midway through the first half when Adarabioyo fired home for his first Premier League goal for the club.
The defender controlled the ball well after it was deflected into his path from Reece James's shot from the edge of the box.
A number of Chelsea players were in offside positions in a crowded penalty area and the flag was raised but the on-field decision was overturned after a VAR check.
