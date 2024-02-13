Chelsea Late Show Deepens Crystal Palace Crisis
Muhammad Irfan Published February 13, 2024 | 09:10 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Feb, 2024) Conor Gallagher struck twice to condemn his former club Crystal Palace to a damaging 3-1 defeat on Monday and keep Chelsea in the hunt for European football next season.
The injury-ravaged Eagles were on course for a huge win in their battle to remain in the Premier League when Jefferson Lerma's long-range strike opened the scoring.
But Palace have won just three times in 19 games and were undone late on after Gallagher equalised within two minutes of the second half.
Gallagher fired home his second of the night and Enzo Fernandez added the third in stoppage time to lift Chelsea up to 10th and within two points of seventh.
Defeat leaves Palace still just five points above the relegation zone in 15th.
"It was extremely cruel but the game is about goals and unfortunately we made mistakes which led to goals," said under fire Palace boss Roy Hodgson.
The home side were decimated by key injuries with all three of their star players Eberechi Eze, Michael Olise and Marc Guehi ruled out.
Hodgson and the club's board are under attack from the fans and banners held up before kick-off took aim at a "weak club culture" and "weak transfer policy."
But Palace more than held their own for the first 45 minutes thanks to another lacklustre Chelsea performance away from home.
"We started really flat, we didn't show enough intensity. It was a really tough first 45 minutes," said Chelsea boss Mauricio Pochettino.
"Second half we started really well, scored the 1-1 and it allowed us to manage the game."
Pochettino had hailed his side's 3-1 FA Cup win at Aston Villa last week as his side's "best performance of the season.
"
However, it was back to the drawing board for the Argentine in the first half at Selhurst Park as Chelsea were pedestrian in possession and were punished.
Noni Madueke was easily bullied out of possession on the edge of his own box and the ball fell to Lerma to take aim and fire into the top corner beyond Djordje Petrovic.
It took until first-half stoppage time for Chelsea to even register a shot as Gallagher dragged his effort across goal.
But that was a warning Palace did not heed.
The start to the second half was delayed while referee Michael Oliver sought repairs to his communication device with his assistants and VAR.
And Palace were caught cold on the restart as Gallagher, who enjoyed a successful loan spell at Palace in the 2021/22 season, smashed home Malo Gusto's cross.
Chelsea suffered a setback when Thiago Silva was forced off with a groin injury that is likely to keep him out of the League Cup final against Liverpool later this month.
But they will at least head into a daunting trip to Manchester City on Saturday with some renewed confidence thanks to a late show that snatched all three points.
Palace kept Cole Palmer quiet for most of the night, but he still proved decisive with two assists in stoppage time.
The former City playmaker picked out Gallagher at the edge of the box to fire home his third goal in two games having not scored all season before then.
Palmer then freed Fernandez as Chelsea galloped from one end of the field to the other on the counter-attack and he sat down Daniel Munoz before stroking into the top corner.
Recent Stories
HBL PSL 9 trophy will be unveiled tomorrow in Lahore
Pir Pagara announces to vacate two seats in Sindh Assembly
Jahanir Khan Tarin quits politics after setback in general elections
Siraj-ul-Haq resigns as JI emir over failure in general elections
Anarchy will not allowed in Pakistan, says PM Kakar
Michael Clarke set to join star-studded HBL PSL 9 commentary team
Richard Illingworth returns for his seventh season as match officials for HBL PS ..
The buzz around town is all about the new TECNO SPARK 20 Pro Series!
Marriyum denies reports of dialogue with PPP for power sharing
PML-N, PPP, MQM-P and JUI-F agree on two-point formula for power sharing
Saudi ambassador vows to renovate Faisal Mosque Islamabad
Ambassador Faisal Niaz Tirmizi, Pakistan’s Envoy to the United Arab Emirates r ..
More Stories From World
-
Jailed Thai ex-PM Thaksin to be freed: justice minister19 minutes ago
-
Kremlin, Musk deny Russian army using Starlink19 minutes ago
-
Juve shocked as Udinese hand Inter title gift19 minutes ago
-
Spielberg praises stellar year of cinema as Oscars nominees converge19 minutes ago
-
Trump asks Supreme Court to stay ruling rejecting his immunity to prosecution19 minutes ago
-
One dead, five injured in New York subway shooting30 minutes ago
-
Global stocks mixed ahead of inflation data39 minutes ago
-
Osaka beats Garcia in Qatar to avenge Australian Open loss7 hours ago
-
Hospitalized US defense chief to resume duties Tuesday: doctors7 hours ago
-
One missing in fire at Sweden's biggest amusement park8 hours ago
-
Senegal opposition keeps up pressure ahead of new protest8 hours ago
-
Osaka beats Garcia in Qatar to avenge Australian Open loss8 hours ago