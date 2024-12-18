Chelsea, Lyon Top Women's Champions League Groups With Perfect Records
Sumaira FH Published December 18, 2024 | 10:30 AM
Madrid, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Dec, 2024) Catarina Macario scored two penalties in the space of five second-half minutes to lead Chelsea to a 2-1 comeback over Real Madrid in the Women's Champions League on Tuesday and confirm their status as group winners.
Eight-time winners Lyon edged Wolfsburg 1-0 thanks to a late Danielle van de Donk goal to complete their perfect record in Group A.
The wins meant Chelsea and Lyon became the third and fourth sides in the history of the competition to register a perfect set of results in the group stage.
Introduced at half-time in Madrid with her side trailing to Caroline Weir's early opener for the hosts, 25-year-old Macario showed composure to convert twice from 12 yards and send Chelsea six points clear of their opponents on the last matchday of Group B.
"We were not very happy with our performance in the first half," said Chelsea manager Sonia Bompastor.
"We all sat down together at half-time and told ourselves that we had nothing to lose. We have a strong mentality, and that's important to win games."
Weir's dinked finish in the seventh minute had Real going through to the quarter-finals as group winners on overall goal difference.
But Macario flipped the pool on its head by levelling six minutes after coming onto the pitch and then completing the comeback on 56 minutes.
"Macario is a world-class player, she changed the game. She showed a lot of confidence by scoring those two penalties," said Bompastor.
Real captain Olga Carmona -- the scorer of the winning goal in the 2023 World Cup final for Spain against England -- was the player who offered the English champions their way back into the tie.
She felled Macario to concede the first spot-kick, before later being penalised for a handball in the box.
The result means Chelsea have now won their last nine group games in the Champions League, going back to last season.
In the pool's other match, Dutch side Twente condemned Celtic to a sixth defeat in six outings as they won 3-0 in Enschede.
Lyon were already assured of top spot in their group but still laid down a statement before the quarter-finals by beating Wolfsburg to ensure they finished nine points ahead of the second-placed Germans.
Dutch midfielder Van de Donk made it a perfect tournament so far for the French side with a flicked finish nine minutes from the full-time whistle.
Roma finished level on points with Wolfsburg by beating Galatasaray 3-0 in the Italian capital, but were already eliminated before kick-off due to their worse head-to-head record.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 December 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 18 December 2024
12 staff members, their families trapped west of Khan Younis: Doctors Without Bo ..
Israel destroyed 93% of bank branches in Gaza: World Bank
Dubai unveils 2025 Retail Calendar
Dubai Municipality receives three new international standards certificates
UAE Attorney-General receives Indonesian Ambassador
Court adjourns bail hearing for PTI founder, Bushra Bibi till Jan 7
15-year-old girl killed two in latest US school shooting: police
Prime Minister Muhammad Shehbaz Sharif underscores significance of Pak-KSA durab ..
Global stocks mostly fall, bitcoin soars to new peak
Canada's Trudeau battles to hold on after deputy PM resigns
More Stories From World
-
Storms halt Australia's unlikely tilt at victory over India1 minute ago
-
14 confirmed dead in Vanuatu earthquake1 minute ago
-
Chelsea, Lyon top Women's Champions League groups with perfect records2 minutes ago
-
'Several hundred' N. Korea casualties in Russia's Kursk: US official51 minutes ago
-
Koopmeiners stunner sends Juventus into Italian Cup quarters52 minutes ago
-
Christmas celebrations held at Pakistan's consulate in New York52 minutes ago
-
Cricket: West Indies v Bangladesh, 2nd T20 scores1 hour ago
-
Rescuers hunt for survivors in Vanuatu capital, 14 feared dead2 hours ago
-
Preserving evidence of crimes under ousted Bashar-ul-Assad regime a 'key priority', say UN investiga ..8 hours ago
-
Chelsea top Women's Champions League group with win in Madrid8 hours ago
-
Japan's Honda and Nissan to begin merger talks: report9 hours ago
-
Christmas celebrations held at Pakistan's consulate in New York9 hours ago