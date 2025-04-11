Chelsea Take Control Of UEFA Conference League Quarter-final First Leg
Muhammad Irfan Published April 11, 2025 | 01:40 AM
Paris, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Apr, 2025) Chelsea strode towards the UEFA Conference League semi-finals as they won their last eight first leg clash at Legia Warsaw 3-0 on Thursday.
Goals from Tyrique George and two from Noni Madueke in the second half gave the two-time Champions League winners a comfortable lead to defend in next week's return fixture at Stamford Bridge.
"We played better in the second half. We still have to learn how to play different kinds of matches," said Chelsea coach Enzo Maresca.
Having won eight from eight in the Conference League this term, Premier League side Chelsea again confirmed their status as the favourites to join Roma, West Ham and Olympiakos as winners of the third-tier European competition.
Maresca announced a much-changed side for the trip to the Polish capital. After a goalless first half, half-time changes helped break the deadlock.
Legia goalkeeper Kacper Tobiasz produced the stand-out moment of the first period, pulling off a spectacular save to deny Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall shortly after the half-hour.
The breakthrough finally came four minutes after the interval when a Reece James drive was spilled by the 'keeper and George pounced to convert his first senior goal for the club.
Madueke, introduced in place of Cole Palmer at the break, doubled Chelsea's lead on 57 minutes with a composed finish after being teed up by Jadon Sancho.
France international Christopher Nkunku's penalty was saved by Tobiasz inside the final 20 minutes.
Chelsea grabbed their third as Madueke tapped in from close range, just 30 seconds after the penalty miss.
"We should have done better in the first half," said Madueke told UEFA.com. "In the second, we did much better. It is an amazing win."
Later, in-form La Liga side Real Betis host Jagiellonia Bialystok of Poland.
Twice runners-up Fiorentina visit Slovenians Celje and Rapid Vienna travel to Djurgarden.
Recent Stories
Islamabad United outclass Lahore Qalandars in PSL 10 opening match
Fujairah International Airport, IndiGo launch daily flights to Mumbai, Kannur, s ..
UAE, US to deepen strategic partnerships as Energy Secretary concludes visit
Abu Dhabi Customs wins first place in Global Customs Innovation Award
LDA governing body approves construction of six major structure plan roads in La ..
HBL PSL 10 officially starts with spectacular ceremony in Rawalpindi
Nahyan bin Mubarak attends UAE-Ireland celebration marking 50 years of diplomati ..
Hamdan bin Zayed receives delegation from Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety ..
Aid ban in Gaza hinders hospital operations: WHO
Environment Agency - Abu Dhabi issues resolution prohibiting drilling of groundw ..
Ministry of Economy signs MoU with SGS Gulf Limited to enhance quality control o ..
Dozens martyred, injured in Israeli airstrikes on Gaza
More Stories From World
-
Football: Italian Serie A table4 hours ago
-
Football: Italian Serie A result5 hours ago
-
Rybakina powers Kazakhstan into Billie Jean King Cup finals5 hours ago
-
McIlroy, DeChambeau charge as Rose clings to Masters lead5 hours ago
-
Football: German Bundesliga table5 hours ago
-
Tennis: Billie Jean King Cup results - update5 hours ago
-
Gaza rescuers say family of 10 killed in Israel strike5 hours ago
-
Frustrated families await news days after 221 killed in Dominican club disaster5 hours ago
-
Bomb blast outside offices of Greece rail accident company6 hours ago
-
Trump admin rejects judge's order to provide update on wrongly deported migrant6 hours ago
-
NY helicopter crash victims were celebrating birthday6 hours ago
-
Six arrested for murder of notorious Inter Milan ultra6 hours ago