Chelsea's Palmer Reminds Maresca Of Blues Favourite Zola
Muhammad Irfan Published October 28, 2024 | 12:30 AM
London, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Oct, 2024) Enzo Maresca compared Chelsea crowd-pleaser Cole Palmer to former Stamford Bridge star Gianfranco Zola after the England midfielder's match-winning goal in a 2-1 victory at home to Newcastle on Sunday.
Zola, 58 was among the crowd to watch his 22-year-old successor to the Blues' No 10 shirt produce another impressive display which Palmer capped by scoring the decisive second-half goal that left Chelsea on the cusp of the top four.
He has now scored 19 goals in his last 15 home league appearances.
But with Zola's celebrated seven-year stint at Stamford Bridge ending in 2003, Palmer said he was only familiar with the Italian playmaker through video games
"I don't think Cole knows Gianfranco," said Chelsea boss Maresca. "They're quite similar in terms of quality and seeing things the rest don't see.
"The best thing from Cole is that he never changes. I had him at (Manchester) City (in the Under-23 team) and he's exactly the same way.
"People come to the stadium to see a player like him. They pay to see that kind of player."
Chelsea kicked-off having won just once at home in the league this season and they were on course to maintain that unwanted record when Alexander Isak equalised for Newcastle after Nicolas Jackson had given the Blues an early lead.
But the second half was just two minutes old when Palmer made Newcastle pay for backing off with a shot that flew inside Nick Pope's near post.
While pleased by the result, Maresca reiterated his desire to see more leadership from Blues captain Reece James.
"I really like Reece but I repeat, from the captains I expect more, from Reece and all the guys who are sometimes captain," said Maresca. "You are captain for a reason and you have to show every day.
"There are games, especially today, where if you do like a basketball game they would have destroyed us."
Newcastle manager Eddie Howe, urged fans to keep faith after a defeat that meant his side have now gone five Premier League games without a win.
"It's about sticking together and the supporters are the most important part for any club in that," he said.
"It was a really good psychological performance. We gave everything and were resilient. Hopefully our support can see that and will continue to back us."
