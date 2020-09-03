Chemical arms watchdog voices 'grave concern' over Navalny case

The world chemical weapons watchdog expressed "grave concern" on Thursday after Germany said Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny had been poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok

The Hague, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2020 ) :The world chemical weapons watchdog expressed "grave concern" on Thursday after Germany said Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny had been poisoned with the nerve agent Novichok.

Organisation for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) chief Fernando Arias added that the Hague-based body was ready to help any member country that asked for its assistance.