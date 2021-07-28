Chemical Company Says 2 People Dead, 5 Injured in Acetic Acid Leakage in Texas

(@FahadShabbir)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 28th July, 2021) An acid leak at the LyondellBasell facility near La Porte, Texas, left at least two people dead and five injured, LyondellBasell, a multinational chemical company, said.

"At approximately 07:35 p.m. (00:35 GMT), on Tuesday, July 27, 2021, our La Porte Complex... experienced an acetic acid leak. We are saddened to confirm two contractors were fatally injured in this incident. Five contractors and a LyondellBasell employee were transported to local hospitals for treatment," the company said in a media statement.

LyondellBasell also stated that they accounted for all employees working at the affected unit, with the leak stopped and clean-up in progress.

An investigation into the cause of this incident is underway, and no impact on the surrounding community is expected.

LyondellBasell is a leading company, specializing in plastics and chemicals and the world's largest producer of polypropylene compounds, exporting products to over 100 countries worldwide.