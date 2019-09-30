Chemical Leak After Blast on Stolt Groenland Tanker Postpones Probe Into Causes - Reports

An investigation into the causes of the explosion on the Stolt Groenland tanker in South Korea's port city of Ulsan has been postponed due to the urgent need to clean up the resulting chemical leak, media reported, citing a port representative

TOKYO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th September, 2019) An investigation into the causes of the explosion on the Stolt Groenland tanker in South Korea 's port city of Ulsan has been postponed due to the urgent need to clean up the resulting chemical leak, media reported, citing a port representative.

On Saturday, the Stolt Groenland tanker with its 25-person crew was transporting oil and chemical products from the Cayman Islands when it caught fire after an explosion occurred. Russian and Philippine nationals were among the crew. All sailors were rescued, but at least 18 people have reportedly been injured.

According to the representative, as cited by South Korea's Yonhap news outlet, the explosion happened near one of the cisterns that was being used to transport chemical materials.

The blast resulted in an unspecified amount and type of hazardous chemical material being leaked.

Specialists will assess the damage and proceed with a clean up operation, the news outlet said, adding that an investigation will follow.

On Saturday, the Russian Consulate General in Busan told Sputnik, citing the tanker's captain, that 10 Russian nationals were on board the vessel and that none of them were injured.