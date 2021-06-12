(@ChaudhryMAli88)

GUIYANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Eight people have died and three others were injured in a chemical leak in Guiyang, the capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, local authorities said Saturday.

Police in Guiyang received a report at 12:12 a.m. on Saturday that some people had passed out near a chemical company.

A preliminary investigation has revealed that a leak of methyl formate happened while workers of the company were unloading the chemical from a vehicle with a Hubei Province license plate.

Eight people have been confirmed dead. The three injured are receiving treatment at the hospital.

Further investigation of the accident is underway, local authorities