Chemical Leak Kills Eight In Southwest China's Guizhou
GUIYANG, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Jun, 2021 ) :Eight people have died and three others were injured in a chemical leak in Guiyang, the capital of southwest China's Guizhou Province, local authorities said Saturday.
Police in Guiyang received a report at 12:12 a.m. on Saturday that some people had passed out near a chemical company.
A preliminary investigation has revealed that a leak of methyl formate happened while workers of the company were unloading the chemical from a vehicle with a Hubei Province license plate.
Eight people have been confirmed dead. The three injured are receiving treatment at the hospital.
Further investigation of the accident is underway, local authorities