Chemical Plant Blast in Czech Republic Injures at Least Three - Rescuers

PRAGUE (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th July, 2021) An explosion at a Preol chemical plant in the Czech Republic's Presovice municipality led to the injury of at least three people, local rescue services said.

"Three people were injured, one suffered very serious injuries and was transported by helicopter to the Prague burn center," Prokop Volenik, a spokesman for the regional rescue service, said as quoted by the CT 24 news channel on Tuesday.

The other two men suffered moderate injuries and were taken to local hospitals.

According to Volenik, a fourth person at the scene of the accident suffered cardiovascular problems and was also taken to the hospital.

The Fire and Rescue Service of the Usti Region said on Twitter that twelve fire brigades were sent to the scene of the explosion at the Preol chemical plant in the town of Lovosice.

Local media reports said that the blast was likely caused by a fault in the factory's rapeseed separator.